June 13 Steelmaker Nucor Corp said on Thursday that it expects earnings to fall in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, and that its steel mills' operating performance has deteriorated from the first quarter of 2013.

The company forecast earnings per share for the second quarter ending June 29 of 25 to 30 cents, down from 35 cents a year earlier. It said the nonresidential construction segment still lacks "sustained momentum" but is gradually improving.