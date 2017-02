April 19 Steelmaker Nucor Corp posted a drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, but said shipments in March exceeded its previous expectations.

Net earnings were $145.1 million, or 46 cents per share, compared with $159.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the same quarter last year, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said. (Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)