* Q1 profit/share excluding items beats forecasts

* Sees Q2 earnings only "modestly" improving

* CEO says U.S. will challenge steel imports

* Stock drops 5 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comments, stock drops)

By Steve James

April 19 Steelmaker Nucor Corp's on T hursday said first-quarter profit dropped on pricing and margin weakness, as well as competition from foreign imports and it forecast only a "modest" improvement in the second quarter.

Although the results slightly beat lowered Wall Street expectations, the company said there was little sign of improvement in the important construction industry. After the gloomy outlook, Nucor's shares closed down 5 percent at $40.09 on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We do believe volumes will be up modestly and we do believe pricing on some of our products will be up modestly," said Chairman and Chief Executive Dan DiMicco. He said U.S. steelmakers must contend with cheaper foreign imports which surged more than 30 percent in January and February.

"We see an environment going through the second quarter that will be more profitable but not in a large way," he told Wall Street analysts on a conference all.

Analyst Michelle Applebaum, of Steel Market Intelligence in Chicago said Wall Street was likely to lower second-quarter estimates in response to the "weak guidance."

She noted Nucor reported greater shipments in the last two weeks of March, but was skeptical about whether the improvement would continue into the second quarter.

"Normally with a steel company if there was a late-quarter directional shift, it would imply that the subsequent quarter would see a continuation of these trends.

"(But) Today's steel cycles have been compressed to weeks rather than months or years as was in the past, so there is not a lot of inference we can draw from the trend in this case," Applebaum said.

DiMicco said the U.S. steel industry was under attack from cheap foreign imports, which he said had increased by 36 percent in the first two months of the year.

"There is no doubt that the legality of these imports will be challenged in the months to come," he said.

DiMicco said the U.S. steel industry is operating at around 78 percent capacity utilization, well below the 90 percent or more during stronger economic growth.

Nucor reported first-quarter earnings of $145.1 million, or 46 cents per share, compared with $159.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share of 42 cents came in above the 39 cents per share that analysts had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts had cut their forecasts after Nucor said last month its profits would be between 30 and 35 cents per share, a level that was about half Wall Street's earlier forecast of 69 cents.

"Our results...reflect a flattening in the favorable pricing and margin trends that began mid-quarter and an unexpected margin weakness in our raw materials business," Nucor said in its earnings release.

"The deterioration in steel mill pricing and margin trends as compared to our earlier expectations is due to a resurgence in imports and increased competition from new and restarted domestic sheet mill supply," the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said.

Sales rose 5 percent to $5.07 billion, slightly above the $5.04 billion analysts had expected. The improvement was driven by a 6 percent increase in average sales price per ton, which was partially offset by a 1 percent decrease in total tons shipped. (Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)