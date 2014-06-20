METALS-London copper higher after China factory growth picks up
* Coming Up: Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar at 1000 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
June 20 Steelmaker Nucor Corp forecast a rise in second-quarter earnings on Friday, but said results would likely come in at the low end of its previous outlook after an outage at a new facility in Louisiana.
Nucor forecast earnings between 35 cents and 40 cents a share, up from 27 cents a share a year earlier. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Coming Up: Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar at 1000 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03142017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session continues at lower house of parliament in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Government to release February wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Governme
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)