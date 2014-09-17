Sept 17 Steelmaker Nucor Corp said it expects higher third-quarter profit, citing a rise in profitability from some steel products.

The company forecast third-quarter profit of 70-75 cents per share.

It posted a profit of 46 cents per share for the third quarter last year. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)