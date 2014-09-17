(Adds analyst comment, updates share movement)

Sept 17 Nucor Corp shares rose to a six-year high on Wednesday after the steelmaker said it would report higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said several of its key product lines, including sheet, structural, and bar and plate steel, were turning out to be much more profitable than they had been in recent quarters.

Nucor said it expected to post a third-quarter profit of 70 cents to 75 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 61 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cowen & Co analyst Anthony Rizzuto said Nucor was benefiting from the continued strength of the U.S. automotive manufacturing and oil and gas industries as well as the nascent rebound of the nonresidential construction market.

Nucor's upbeat forecast, coupled with a similar announcement late Tuesday from rival U.S. Steel Corp, drove up shares of a number of steelmakers in afternoon trading.

"We've been expecting the non-residential construction market to improve, ... and in this quarter, we've started to see that happen for Nucor," said Morningstar analyst Andrew Lane.

On Monday, Nucor said it would buy Gallatin Steel, the U.S. joint venture of ArcelorMittal and Gerdau, for $770 million to expand in the growing pipe and tube business.

Shares of Nucor were up 4.6 percent at $58.20, off an earlier high of $58.76.

U.S. Steel stock gained 8.9 percent, while Commercial Metals Co rose 4.2 percent. Steel Dynamics Inc was up 4.5 percent, and AK Steel Holding Corp rose 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore and James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and Lisa Von Ahn)