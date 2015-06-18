(Adds details, background, shares)
June 18 Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S.
steelmaker by market capitalization, forecast a fall in
quarterly profit as cheaper steel imports continue to weigh on
average selling prices of the metal.
The dollar's strength over the past few quarters has
left U.S. steelmakers reeling as cheaper imports from China, the
biggest producer of the metal, flood the U.S. market, hurting
prices.
Imports accounted for about 32 percent of the finished steel
market in the first five months of 2015, compared with about 26
percent in the same period last year, Nucor said on Thursday.
Demand for Nucor's products from energy markets has also
fallen as weak oil prices prompt oil producers to ease back on
drilling and idle rigs.
The company forecast a profit of 20-25 cents per share for
the second quarter ending July 4, well below the average
analysts estimate of a profit of 31 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
It earned 46 cents per share in the same period a year ago.
Nucor's shares fell 1.2 percent to $47.45 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
