BRIEF-Conagra Brands on Feb 16 entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
July 19 Steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a second-quarter profit of $112.3 million, or 35 cents per share, on Thursday.
Revenue was $5.1 billion, the North Carolina-based company said.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. stock investors may look to a host of results from consumer-facing companies including Wal-Mart Stores Inc next week for signs on whether the recent market rally has more room to run.
* PG&E Corp files to say it may offer and sell shares of co's common stock of up to $275 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2l3aKPX] Further company coverage: