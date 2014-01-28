BRIEF-Glassbridge Q4 revenue $11.3 million
Q4 revenue fell 28.5 percent to $11.3 million
Jan 28 Steelmaker Nucor Corp said on Tuesday that earnings rose in the fourth quarter on stronger sales and shipments, and it took a noncash gain related to deferred tax balances.
Net earnings increased to $170.5 million, or 53 cents a share, from $136.9 million, or 43 cents, a year earlier. Net sales rose 10 percent to $4.89 billion.
MUMBAI, March 22 Indian e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Wednesday denied it was in talks for a potential sale, after the Mint newspaper reported the company was in discussions with domestic rivals for a potential sale.
* Civeo Corporation announces appointment of new board member