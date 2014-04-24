BRIEF-Growmax appoints Lloyd Wiggins as CFO
* Growmax Resources Corp says Lloyd Wiggins has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective April 1, 2017
April 24 Steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as shipments and average sale prices increased from a year earlier.
Earnings rose to $110.0 million, or 35 cents a share, from $84.8 million, or 26 cents, a year earlier. Net sales rose 12 percent to $5.11 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Apple says updated ipad(reg), featuring a brighter 9.7-inch retina display and best-in-class performance starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.