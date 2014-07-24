(Recasts with CEO comments)
By Nicole Mordant
July 24 Emboldened by a recent favorable ruling
for U.S. steelmakers in a steel pipe trade case, Nucor Corp
said on Thursday it was confident the industry was
poised for more success in future cases as it works to stem "a
tsunami of imported steel."
Nucor Chairman and Chief Executive John Ferriola said that
after spending time in Washington he is more optimistic that
U.S. lawmakers are finally starting to understand how damaging
low-priced steel imports are for the U.S. economy and jobs.
In particular, he said he felt "good" about an upcoming
final ruling in a case concerning imports of steel rebar from
Mexico and Turkey.
"We feel confident that we've got a good shot at a final
ruling that's more favorable than the preliminary," Ferriola
said on a conference call after Nucor reported better than
expected quarterly earnings on higher shipments and prices.
In April, the U.S. Commerce Department set preliminary
duties on millions of dollars worth of rebar imports from the
two countries after U.S. producers complained about price
undercutting.
Earlier this month, the Commerce Department set duties on
South Korean steel pipe used in the oil and natural gas
industry, reversing itself in one of the most contentious trade
disputes in years after hefty lobbying from U.S. producers and
lawmakers.
Ferriola also hinted that more trade cases were in the
offing but declined to be specific.
COLUMBUS
Ferriola declined to say whether Nucor had made a bid for
the Columbus unit of Russia's Severstal but said that
although it was a good asset Nucor could not justify the
price.
Severstal said on Monday it will sell its Columbus unit in
Mississippi to Steel Dynamics Inc for $1.63 billion.
"Given that it really didn't expand our geographical
footprint, it didn't help us on our customer base, it didn't
expand our product portfolio, we could not justify the $1.6
billion price tag," Ferriola said.
He added that he was pleased that Columbus was bought by an
existing domestic competitor as that would result in further
consolidation in the sheet industry.
Earlier on Thursday, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Nucor
said performance improved at its steel mills compared with the
first quarter, especially at sheet and bar mills. It also
expects an improvement in earnings in the current quarter.
Strong demand and rivals' supply problems boosted demand for
sheet steel, and volume and margins rose at bar mills.
Second-quarter earnings increased to $147.0 million, or 46
cents a share, from $85.1 million, or 27 cents, a year earlier.
Net sales jumped 13 percent to $5.29 billion.
On average, analysts had expected earnings of 40 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nucor's shares ended 0.2 percent firmer at $51.11.
