BRIEF-J C Penney CEO Marvin Ellison's 2016 compensation $9.4 mln vs $12.1 mln in 2015
Jan 27 Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker by market capitalization, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit as it increased production and shipments grew 2 percent.
Net profit attributable to Nucor rose to $210 million, or 65 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $170 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales increased 2.2 percent to $5.0 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SANTIAGO, March 24 The end of a historic strike at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, has left its owner, BHP Billiton, nursing an estimated $1 billion loss and probably in a weaker position for negotiations in a year or so, company and industry insiders said.