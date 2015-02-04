* Doug Rathbone to leave role he held for 15 years

* Nufarm aims to cut costs by A$100 million

* Nufarm shares give up earlier gains to fall 2 pct

SYDNEY, Feb 4 Nufarm Ltd, Australia's biggest producer of fertiliser, said longtime CEO Doug Rathbone has stepped down to pave the way for fresh leadership and that it planned to aggressively cut costs.

Nufarm, which has seen profits decline over the past two years as unfavourable weather cut into demand for fertiliser, said it had begun a global search for Rathbone's replacement. In the meantime, Greg Hunt, group executive for commercial operations, will act as chief executive officer.

It added that it will pursue a A$100 million cost-reduction program that had been in planning since late last year.

Shares in Nufarm initially rose after the announcement but later lost ground to trade down 2 percent at A$5.90.

Rathbone, who led the company for 15 years and helped build it into a global leader in crop protection from a regional agrichemical business, will receive a termination payment of A$1.6 million plus other entitlements.

"Doug and the Board have agreed that now is the right time to make a change to new leadership," the company said in a statement, adding that the company had strong growth prospects in crop protection and the specialist seeds business.

Nufarm said in September that net profit for the last financial year tumbled 53 percent to A$37.7 million on restructuring charges, although revenues climbed 15 percent.

