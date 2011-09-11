MELBOURNE, Sept 12 Australian farm chemicals maker Nufarm raised its profit forecast on Monday but warned it would need to take a bigger-than-flagged writedown on a receivable.

It said its underlying net operating profit for the year to July, before one-offs and the receivable loss, is expected to exceed the top end of its guidance of A$88 million to A$94 million ($92-98 million).

Nufarm said it reached a settlement, helping it recover A$13.5 million against an account it had written down to A$25 million. The full writedown will cut the group's net profit by A$28 million.

($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)