SYDNEY, Sept 28 Australian farm chemicals maker Nufarm has doubled its full-year net loss to A$49.85 million ($49.7 million) due to writedowns, as expected.

The company reported a 68 percent rise in underlying net profit to A$98.3 million.

Nufarm said on Sept. 12 it expected its underlying net operating profit to exceed the top end of its A$88 million to A$94 million guidance range. ($1 = 1.003 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith)