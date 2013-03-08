BRIEF-Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
NEW YORK, March 8 Numeric Investors is putting itself up for sale, Mike Even, president and chief executive officer of the Boston-based asset management firm told Reuters on Friday.
The quantitative equity manager, with $7.7 billion in assets under management has hired Barclays PLC to oversee the sale, Even said.
A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.
