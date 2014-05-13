PARIS May 13 French cable company Numericable stuck to its sales and profit targets for the next two yeas on Tuesday after reporting a rise in first-quarter revenue driven by a 4.3 percent increase in its subscriber base.

Numericable won a bidding battle against Bouygues last month to take over France's second-biggest telecom operator, Vivendi's SFR. It said in a statement it aimed for the deal to get antitrust approval in the third or fourth quarter, and to close it by the end of the year.

First quarter revenue rose 1 percent to 327.6 million euros ($449 million). Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 2.7 percent to 42.10 euros. The company reiterated it would step up investment on its network as it aims for a 2 to 5 percent annual rise in sales to 2016.

Numericable offers packages of pay-TV, Internet and fixed-line calls. It is 40 percent owned by Altice, the Luxembourg-based holding company of billionaire entrepreneur Patrick Drahi.

