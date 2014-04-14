Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, April 14 French cable firm Numericable said on Monday it was issuing bonds worth up to 6.04 billion euros ($8.39 billion) to finance part of its recently agreed purchase of the SFR telecom unit of Vivendi.
The operation comprises high yield senior notes denominated in euros or in US dollars, Numericable said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian Love)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)