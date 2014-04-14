PARIS, April 14 French cable firm Numericable said on Monday it was issuing bonds worth up to 6.04 billion euros ($8.39 billion) to finance part of its recently agreed purchase of the SFR telecom unit of Vivendi.

The operation comprises high yield senior notes denominated in euros or in US dollars, Numericable said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian Love)