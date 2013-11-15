PARIS Nov 15 French cable company Numericable , whose shares were listed on Nov. 8, said a greenshoe operation boosted the size of its IPO to about 749 million euros ($1 billion).

The company said its banks had exercised the over-allotment option on 96.97 million euros worth of additional existing shares. As a result, the total number of Numericable shares offered in the IPO had increased to 30.2 million, representing 24 percent of the company's share capital and increasing the total offering size to about 749 million euros. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes)