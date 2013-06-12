By Sophie Sassard
LONDON, June 12 The private equity owners of
Numericable have hired Rothschild to advise on an initial public
offering this year which would value the French cable operator
at up to 5 billion euros, four sources with knowledge of the
plan said.
The funds - Cinven, Carlyle and Altice Group - have yet to
appoint bookrunners on the public listing and are expected to
pick three additional banks in the coming weeks, the sources
said.
Numericable, Cinven, Carlyle declined to comment while
Altice and Rothschild were not immediately available for
comment.