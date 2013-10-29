LONDON/PARIS Oct 29 French cable operator Numericable has received orders for all the shares on offer in its planned Paris listing within a day of launching the sale, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Numericable said it was offering the shares for between 20.30 euros and 24.80 euros each, giving the private equity-owned company an enterprise value of 5.06 to 5.57 billion euros ($7.68 billion) including debt.

The sources did not say where within that range the orders had come.

Pricing on the offer is expected to take place on Nov. 7.

Numericable has said the proceeds of the listing will go to pay down debt and fund investment in the group's network, which covers about one-third of French households.

It will also give a partial exit to private-equity funds Cinven and Carlyle, which backed the group in 2005 and 2008 respectively.

Fellow shareholder Altice will up its stake from 24 percent to 30 percent in the listing, and intends to further increase it to 37.5 percent so as to gain majority control of the board, according to IPO documents. ($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Matthieu Protard in Paris; Editing by Leila Abboud)