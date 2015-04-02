PARIS, April 2 French antitrust officials searched the offices of Numericable-SFR on Thursday and seized evidence as part of an investigation of the telecoms industry tie-up that created the company in November, trade union sources said.

France's Competition Authority confirmed it had undertaken a "search and seize" operation in the telecoms sector, but would not name the companies involved.

Numericable-SFR declined to comment.

Cables group Numericable agreed last year to buy telecoms provider SFR from media group Vivendi.

According to several industry sources, the inquiry is into whether the two began to work on integrating their business before they had the green light for it.

French law allows for a fine of up to 5 percent of annual revenue for an offence of this nature, equivalent to some 570 million euros ($620 million) in the case of Numericable-SFR.

($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Pravin Char)