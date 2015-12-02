Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Dec 2 French telecoms group Numericable-SFR has agreed to buy out other shareholders in French cloud computing firm Numergy to build up its offering services for companies.
The company said in statement said that it would buy the 33 percent stake held by French state-owned lender Caisses des Depots and a 20 percent stake held by French IT firm Atos .
Financial details were not disclosed. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order