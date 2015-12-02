PARIS Dec 2 French telecoms group Numericable-SFR has agreed to buy out other shareholders in French cloud computing firm Numergy to build up its offering services for companies.

The company said in statement said that it would buy the 33 percent stake held by French state-owned lender Caisses des Depots and a 20 percent stake held by French IT firm Atos .

Financial details were not disclosed. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)