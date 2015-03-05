Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, March 5 Numericable-SFR on Thursday confirmed preliminary annual results it reported last month and said average revenue per user (ARPU) in the mobile sector fell 5.9 percent in 2014 in a competitive market.
The company was created last year through the combination of cable operator Numericable and France's No.2 mobile telecoms group, SFR.
It recorded a net loss of 175 million euros ($193 million) for 2014 including a one-month contribution from SFR, compared with a net profit of 65 million a year earlier for Numericable alone, finance head Thierry Lemaitre told reporters on a conference call.
The company's main pro-forma 2014 financial figures were provided in February along with controlling shareholder Patrick Drahi's plan to buy out the 20 percent stake held by Vivendi , SFR's previous owner. ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order