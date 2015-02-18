Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 18 Numericable-SFR and Altice:
* confirm they have submitted an offer to acquire all of the numericable-sfr shares held by vivendi
* say payment of approximately eur 1.948 billion share buyback to be made by numericable-sfr to be financed through company's cash-on-hand and credit lines
* say deal would put an end to existing shareholder agreement and several financial arrangements between altice and vivendi Source text for Eikon:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order