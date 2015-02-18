Feb 18 Numericable-SFR and Altice:

* confirm they have submitted an offer to acquire all of the numericable-sfr shares held by vivendi

* say payment of approximately eur 1.948 billion share buyback to be made by numericable-sfr to be financed through company's cash-on-hand and credit lines

* say deal would put an end to existing shareholder agreement and several financial arrangements between altice and vivendi