PARIS, March 17 Numericable Group SA backer Patrick Drahi said on an analyst call on deal to buy Vivendi's SFR: * Asked if he expected French mobile consolidation in next 12-18 months, Drahi answered "Yes... and soon" * Asked if Numericable could play a role in that consolidation, Drahi said it was a possiblity. "If such a consolidation is a possibility for our competitors, it should be a possibility for us."