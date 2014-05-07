* H1 pretax profit up 85 pct to 16.7 mln stg
* H1 revenue up 59 pct to 51.5 mln stg
* Interim dividend rises 25 pct to 5 pence
LONDON, May 7 British investment bank and
stockbroker Numis Corp said first-half pretax profits
rose 85 percent, helped by resilient equity markets and a surge
in stock market listings in London.
Profit before tax for the six months to March 31 rose to
16.7 million pounds ($28.4 million) from 9 million pounds a year
earlier. Revenue was up almost 60 percent at 51.5 million
pounds.
Numis, which advises on initial public offerings (IPO) as
well as providing corporate broking services and equity
research, worked on 23 equity issuance deals in its first half,
including the IPO of domestic appliance retailer AO World
. That compares with a total of 38 for the entire 2013
financial year.
London has proved a popular destination for listings this
year, with first-quarter volumes reaching their highest since
the same period in 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"There is a marked increase in the number of high-quality
companies seeking to access capital through an IPO in London,"
Chief Executive Oliver Hemsley said.
"This increased activity, together with our existing
corporate clients gaining in confidence, is feeding through to
our results and the wider economy."
Numis also posted record first-half institutional commission
and trading revenue at 23.5 million pounds, up by almost a
quarter compared with the same period in 2013.
It said it added 16 corporate clients, bringing its total to
165 and pushing retainer fees 13 percent higher.
It will pay an interim dividend of 5 pence per share, a 25
percent increase on a year earlier, it said.
The company was positive for the second half, having already
completed work on three IPOs. It said its deal pipeline remains
strong and it expects further benefits from an expected rise in
interest rates that will favour equities over bonds.
In a separate statement, Numis said it had appointed former
solicitor Robert Sutton as a non-executive director and
confirmed that Gerald Corbett would take over as non-executive
chairman of the board when David Arculus retires.
Shares in Numis, which are quoted on the London
Stock Exchange's AIM junior market and have risen more than 12
percent this year, closed at 298 pence on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman)