Jan 21 NuPathe Inc said it terminated its takeover deal with Endo Health Solutions Inc and accepted an offer from Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd .

Teva offered to buy the neurology drugs maker on Jan. 8 for $114 million plus milestone payments related to its Zecuity migraine treatment.

NuPathe said Teva's offer represented a premium of about 28 percent over the upfront cash payment offered by Endo and equal amount of milestone-based payments.