Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Jan 21 NuPathe Inc said it terminated its takeover deal with Endo Health Solutions Inc and accepted an offer from Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd .
Teva offered to buy the neurology drugs maker on Jan. 8 for $114 million plus milestone payments related to its Zecuity migraine treatment.
NuPathe said Teva's offer represented a premium of about 28 percent over the upfront cash payment offered by Endo and equal amount of milestone-based payments.
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.