BRIEF-Hoylu acquires Creative Minds Consulting, LLC
* Founders and management team of creative minds consulting will join Hoylu in March 2017. Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK Dec 16 Nupathe Inc : * Up 60.9 percent to $3.70 in premarket; to be acquired by Endo Health for about $105 million
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
* Changes have been made to the directors’ remuneration policy with effect from january 1 2017