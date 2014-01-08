Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK Jan 8 Nupathe Inc : * Shares up 34.7 percent premarket after buyout proposal from Teva
Pharmaceutical
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives