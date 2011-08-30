* Co says may need to do additional trials
* FDA raises issues related to manufacturing, safety
Aug 30 NuPathe Inc said the U.S. health
regulator rejected its experimental migraine patch and the
company may need to conduct additional trials to address the
issues raised by regulators.
In a complete response letter to the company, the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration raised questions related to the
chemistry, manufacturing and safety of the treatment, known as
Zelrix, the company said in a statement.
NuPathe believes it has, or shortly will have, sufficient
data to address the issues and may conduct additional
early-stage and/or non-clinical studies to address other
questions.
The company will also request a meeting with the FDA to
discuss the letter and its approach to resolve the issues.
Migraine is a neurological disorder that affects about 30
million adults in the United States, NuPathe said.
Shares of the company closed at $4.05 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)