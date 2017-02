WELLINGTON Oct 28 New Zealand-based resins and chemicals maker Nuplex Industries Ltd said on Friday it expected 2012 operating profit to be flat as it announced a 75 million euro acquisition of a German resin maker.

Nuplex said the acquisition of Bayer's (BAYGn.DE) Viverso operations in Germany should be earnings accretive.

The company said it expected 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be approximately in-line with last year's EBITDA of NZ$130.9 million.

It said the forecast excludes the contribution from Viverso, and an earlier acquisition of Masterbatch.

(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)