(Adds details, share price)
WELLINGTON Oct 28 New Zealand-based resins and
chemicals maker Nuplex Industries Ltd said on Friday it
expected 2012 operating profit to be flat as it announced a 75
million euro ($106 million)acquisition of a German resin maker.
Nuplex said the fully debt-funded acquisition of Bayer's
(BAYGn.DE) Viverso operations in Germany should be earnings
accretive and will boost its operations in Europe.
The company said it expected 2012 earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation to be in line with last
year's EBITDA of NZ$130.9 million ($104.3 million), excluding
acquisitions.
Including the contribution from Viverso, and an earlier
acquisition of Masterbatch, Nuplex expected 10 percent EBITDA
growth in 2012.
Emery Severin, chief executive of Nuplex, said volumes were
expected to be of a similar level as last year, but the strong
local currency was weighing on the results.
"It was the recent strengthening in the New Zealand dollar
that was likely to have the biggest negative impact on
earnings," Severin said in a statement.
The New Zealand dollar traded around $0.8227 early
on Friday, not far from a 30-year peak of $0.8842 struck in
early August.
Shares in Nuplex were up 0.75 percent at NZ$2.68, compared
with a 1.1 percent rise in the broader markets .
Viverso manufactures resins used in coatings and putties
from its facility in Bitterfeld, Germany.
Nuplex is New Zealand and Australia's largest maker and
distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and
textile industries. It has operations in China, Vietnam and
Holland.
($1 = 0.707 Euros = 1.254 New Zealand Dollars)
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Lincoln Feast)