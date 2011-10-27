(Adds details, share price)

WELLINGTON Oct 28 New Zealand-based resins and chemicals maker Nuplex Industries Ltd said on Friday it expected 2012 operating profit to be flat as it announced a 75 million euro ($106 million)acquisition of a German resin maker.

Nuplex said the fully debt-funded acquisition of Bayer's (BAYGn.DE) Viverso operations in Germany should be earnings accretive and will boost its operations in Europe.

The company said it expected 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be in line with last year's EBITDA of NZ$130.9 million ($104.3 million), excluding acquisitions.

Including the contribution from Viverso, and an earlier acquisition of Masterbatch, Nuplex expected 10 percent EBITDA growth in 2012.

Emery Severin, chief executive of Nuplex, said volumes were expected to be of a similar level as last year, but the strong local currency was weighing on the results.

"It was the recent strengthening in the New Zealand dollar that was likely to have the biggest negative impact on earnings," Severin said in a statement.

The New Zealand dollar traded around $0.8227 early on Friday, not far from a 30-year peak of $0.8842 struck in early August.

Shares in Nuplex were up 0.75 percent at NZ$2.68, compared with a 1.1 percent rise in the broader markets .

Viverso manufactures resins used in coatings and putties from its facility in Bitterfeld, Germany.

Nuplex is New Zealand and Australia's largest maker and distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and textile industries. It has operations in China, Vietnam and Holland.

($1 = 0.707 Euros = 1.254 New Zealand Dollars)