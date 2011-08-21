WELLINGTON Aug 22 New Zealand-based resins and chemicals maker Nuplex Industries Ltd reported a slightly stronger profit for the year to June on mixed market conditions, with higher raw material prices and soft demand in some markets.

Nuplex said its net profit for the year to June was NZ$66.5 million ($54.5 million), compared with NZ$64.2 million in the year to June 2010.

In May Nuplex said it expected a full year profit between NZ$62 million and NZ$65 million, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between NZ$125 million and NZ$139 million, lower than previously forecast on restructuring of some of its operations.

Ebitda for the year was NZ$130.9 million, down 6.1 percent on the previous year.

Shares in Nuplex closed on Friday at NZ$2.37. So far this year the stock has fallen almost 33 percent compared with a fall of around 1.2 percent for the benchmark NZX-50 index .

The company paid a final dividend of 11 cents per share, unchanged from last year.

Nuplex is New Zealand and Australia's largest maker and distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and textile industries. It has operations in China, Vietnam and Holland.

($1=NZ$1.22)

(Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)