WELLINGTON Aug 22 New Zealand-based resins and
chemicals maker Nuplex Industries Ltd reported a
slightly stronger profit for the year to June on mixed market
conditions, with higher raw material prices and soft demand in
some markets.
Nuplex said its net profit for the year to June was NZ$66.5
million ($54.5 million), compared with NZ$64.2 million in the
year to June 2010.
In May Nuplex said it expected a full year profit between
NZ$62 million and NZ$65 million, with earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between NZ$125
million and NZ$139 million, lower than previously forecast on
restructuring of some of its operations.
Ebitda for the year was NZ$130.9 million, down 6.1 percent
on the previous year.
Shares in Nuplex closed on Friday at NZ$2.37. So far this
year the stock has fallen almost 33 percent compared with a fall
of around 1.2 percent for the benchmark NZX-50 index .
The company paid a final dividend of 11 cents per share,
unchanged from last year.
Nuplex is New Zealand and Australia's largest maker and
distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and
textile industries. It has operations in China, Vietnam and
Holland.
($1=NZ$1.22)
(Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)