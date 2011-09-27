(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, Sept 28 - Nuplex Industries today confirmed that
following regulatory clearance from the Australian Competition
and Consumer Commission, it will proceed with the acquisition of
Acquos's Masterbatch business for A$23.5 million. Acquos
Masterbatch manufactures additives (known as 'masterbatch') that
colour and
enhance the performance of plastics used in consumer packaging
as well as industrial and agricultural applications such as wire
coatings and plastic sheeting.
Acquos Masterbatch is complementary to Nuplex's existing
Australasian masterbatch business, Culamix, and will add new
colour technologies and the capability to manufacture black
masterbatch. The two operations will be combined to form Nuplex
Masterbatch, which will be the leading masterbatch supplier to
the Australian and New Zealand plastics industry. Nuplex also
has masterbatch business in Vietnam.
The price paid is equivalent to a multiple of 5 times FY2011
EBITDA. The transaction will be earnings per share accretive in
FY2012 and Nuplex expects realise cost synergies from the
integration of the two businesses. It will fully funded through
existing debt facilities.
Emery Severin, CEO of Nuplex said "One key element of our
growth strategy is to seek out value adding bolt-on acquisitions
in our established markets. Acquos Masterbatch is a good example
of this strategy in action. It meets our disciplined bolt-on
acquisition criteria of building market leading positions,
delivering upfront earnings momentum and generating additional
synergies over time."
