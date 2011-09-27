(The following statement was released by the company)

WELLINGTON, Sept 28 - Nuplex Industries today confirmed that following regulatory clearance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, it will proceed with the acquisition of Acquos's Masterbatch business for A$23.5 million. Acquos Masterbatch manufactures additives (known as 'masterbatch') that colour and enhance the performance of plastics used in consumer packaging as well as industrial and agricultural applications such as wire coatings and plastic sheeting.

Acquos Masterbatch is complementary to Nuplex's existing Australasian masterbatch business, Culamix, and will add new colour technologies and the capability to manufacture black masterbatch. The two operations will be combined to form Nuplex Masterbatch, which will be the leading masterbatch supplier to the Australian and New Zealand plastics industry. Nuplex also has masterbatch business in Vietnam.

The price paid is equivalent to a multiple of 5 times FY2011 EBITDA. The transaction will be earnings per share accretive in FY2012 and Nuplex expects realise cost synergies from the integration of the two businesses. It will fully funded through existing debt facilities.

Emery Severin, CEO of Nuplex said "One key element of our growth strategy is to seek out value adding bolt-on acquisitions in our established markets. Acquos Masterbatch is a good example of this strategy in action. It meets our disciplined bolt-on acquisition criteria of building market leading positions, delivering upfront earnings momentum and generating additional synergies over time."

(Gyles Beckford)