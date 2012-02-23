WELLINGTON Feb 24 New Zealand-based resins and chemicals maker Nuplex Industries Ltd reported a 23 percent fall in half year profits due to costs associated with recent acquisitions, and forecast lower underlying earnings for the full year.

Nuplex said its net profit for the six months to December was NZ$24.2 million ($20.2 million), compared with NZ$31.1 million a year ago.

The fall in profits was not as much as expected. In December, Nuplex forecast a 26 percent drop in first half profit to NZ$23 million, due to costs stemming from its 75 million euro acquisition of Bayer's Viverso resin operations in Germany.

Nuplex said it expected underlying earnings for the year to June to be 5 to 10 percent lower than last year, when it posted a profit of NZ66.5 million.

The company paid an interim dividend of 10 cents per share, unchanged from last year.

Shares in Nuplex closed on Thursday at NZ$2.65. The stock has risen nearly 16 percent since the start of the year, outperforming the benchmark NZX-50 index.

Nuplex is New Zealand and Australia's largest maker and distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and textile industries with operations in China, Vietnam and the Netherlands

Last month it said it will form a joint venture in Europe with Russian paint and resin producer KVIL Group, which plans to build a resin making factory in Russia for around 20 million euro in the next two years. ($1=NZ$1.20) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)