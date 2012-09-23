WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand-based resins and
chemicals maker Nuplex Industries Ltd said on Monday it
would restructure its operations in Australia and New Zealand,
including sites closure.
The company said the move was expected to reduce its net
profit by NZ$17 million in 2013 due to provisioning for
restructure costs, write down of plant, equipment and
investments.
It said full benefits of the restructure will be
approximately NZ$5.6 million pretax per annum, to be fully
realised in the 2015 financial year.
The company is New Zealand and Australia's largest maker and
distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and
textile industries, but has been hurt by the downturn in
construction markets.