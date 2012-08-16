WELLINGTON Aug 17 New Zealand-based resins and
chemicals maker Nuplex Industries Ltd reported a flat
profit for the year to June in difficult markets, but said it
was looking to recent acquisitions to bolster growth.
Nuplex said its net profit for the year to June was NZ$66.2
million ($53.8 million), compared with NZ$66.5 million in the
previous year.
When normalised for one-offs the profit was NZ$62.5 million,
down 6 percent on the previous year, but in line with analysts'
expectations.
The company reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of NZ$131 million, in
line with guidance given in early June.
Shares in Nuplex last traded at NZ$2.66. So far this year
the stock has risen almost 14 percent compared with a gain of
around 10 percent for the benchmark NZX-50 index.
The company declared an unchanged final dividend of 11 cents
per share.
Nuplex said its geographic and product diversity had helped
to reduce the impact of volatile and weak global markets on
earnings.
It said it expected another challenging year, but would look
for improved earnings from recent acquisitions and cost
controls.
The company is New Zealand and Australia's largest maker and
distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and
textile industries, but has been hurt by the downturn in
construction markets.
It has also operations in China, Vietnam, Germany and
Holland, and has set up a joint venture in Europe with Russian
paint and resin producer KVIL Group, which plans to build a
resin making factory in Russia for around 20 million euro in the
next two years.
($1=NZ$1.23)