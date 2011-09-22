By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 21
LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 Some 2,500 nurses and
other medical workers walked off the job at Kaiser Permanente
facilities in southern California on Wednesday in a three-day
planned strike protesting benefit cuts sought by the nonprofit
healthcare giant.
The striking employees are represented by the National
Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), which began negotiations
about 18 months ago on its first labor contract with Kaiser
facilities in Los Angeles, San Diego and other locations.
The bulk of the picketing took place outside Kaiser's Los
Angeles Medical Center in Hollywood, the organization's leading
in-patient hospital in the region, where over 1,100 registered
nurses went on strike.
Adding to their ranks were more than 1,300 striking
healthcare employees at other Kaiser facilities, including
mental health therapists, audiologists, dietitians, social
workers and speech pathologists.
On Thursday, about 17,000 Kaiser nurses represented by the
California Nurses Association in northern California plan to
stage a 24-hour sympathy strike as southern California workers
walk picket lines for a second day, union officials said.
An additional 1,500 therapists, social workers and optical
workers represented by the NUHW in northern California will
walk off the job for one day as well.
The Los Angeles nurses are to remain on strike through
Friday, while the remaining protesters return to work that day,
said union spokesman Leighton Woodhouse.
He said the main stumbling blocks to a settlement have been
Kaiser's proposals to cut union members' pension and healthcare
benefits at a time when Kaiser is posting record earnings,
which are to be plowed back into its system.
The union also is pressing Kaiser to increase staffing
levels.
NUHW Vice President John Borsos said Kaiser has earned $5.7
billion over the past two years, and $1.6 billion during the
past six months alone, through increased insurance premiums.
"The issue is whether caregivers have a real voice in how
the hospital gets staffed," Borsos told Reuters.
Mark Costa, executive director of Kaiser's medical center
in Los Angeles, declined to discuss financial performance. But
he said the union has failed to respond with a counteroffer to
salary and pension proposals the company presented in April.
He called Kaiser's contract proposals "very competitive in
our market" and said the company "meets and exceeds safe
standards as they relate to nurse staffing ratios."
The union gave two weeks notice of its strike plans, and
Kaiser has temporarily filled the positions of striking nurses
with managers from across its hospital system and with nurses
from outside registries.
Costa said the hospital, currently caring for about 275
patients, and other facilities were all running as normal, and
"patient care is not being compromised by the action."
(Editing by Peter Bohan and Vicki Allen)