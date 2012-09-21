Sept 21 Personal-care products maker Nu Skin
Enterprises Inc outlined plans to expand the direct
selling side of its China business, which had come under
scrutiny following recent allegations by a short seller.
The company said it was recently issued direct selling
licenses in several provinces in China and was working to expand
the number of licenses in additional provinces.
Citron Research, run by California-based investor and
notable short-seller Andrew Left, had published a report in
August alleging that the company was operating an illegal
multi-level marketing scheme in China.
Nu Skin said on Friday that it plans to triple the number of
stores and sales support centers in the region by 2017.
Nu Skin has been fast developing in China, now its largest
revenue contributor, and other emerging markets. Sales in
Greater China more than doubled to $199.7 million in its last
reported quarter, representing a third of total sales.
It also plans to add independent marketers, who will sell
products from their own place of business, to its existing
multi-channel business model.
Nu Skin's existing model in China employs contractual sales
people who sell products from stores, and direct sellers who
sell products away from stores.
The company said it is consulting with government
authorities to develop the additional distribution channel in a
manner that is consistent with what the direct selling industry
offers in China.
Stanford University sent a "cease and desist" letter to Nu
Skin last month asking the company to stop using a university
researcher's name in its advertising, adding new scrutiny to the
skin product maker's business claims and practices.
The company's shares, which have tumbled 21 percent since
Citron's allegations first surfaced, were down slightly at
$38.87 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.