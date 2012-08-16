BRIEF-Adocia 2016 revenue down at 22.4 million euros
* 2016 revenue of 22.4 million euros ($23.7 million), compared to 36.9 million euros in 2015
WASHINGTON Aug 16 Stanford University sent a "cease and desist" letter to Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, asking the company to stop using a university researcher's name in its advertising material.
The letter says Stuart Kim, a Stanford researcher, is listed as a "Nu Skin Partner" even though he has nothing to do with the company. It asks Nu Skin to remove all references to him from its website by Friday. Kim previously collaborated with Nu Skin, but stopped the relationship in 2011, Kim told Reuters on Thursday.
Nu Skin has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after Andrew Left's Citron Research published a report stating that its sales model on mainland China amounted to an illegal multi-level marketing scheme.
* 2016 revenue of 22.4 million euros ($23.7 million), compared to 36.9 million euros in 2015
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call