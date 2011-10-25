(Adds CEO comments, background)

Oct 25 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc is betting on China to become its largest market as sales growth in the country helped the personal-care products maker post strong results and raise its outlook for the second time this year.

The company, which also sells nutritional supplements under its namesake and Pharmanex brands in 52 markets globally, has been growing in China and other emerging markets as its anti-ageing products gain popularity.

Nu Skin also benefited from improved margins in the July-September quarter.

KEY POINTS (for the quarter ended Sept. 30)

Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $428.4 mln $415.4 mln $383.6 mln

Net income $46.8 mln - $35.3 mln

EPS $0.72 $0.61 $0.55

* Sees FY EPS $2.59-$2.63 vs prev $2.38-$2.46

* Sees FY 2011 rev $1.71-$1.72 bln vs prev $1.66-$1.68 bln

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $2.80 to $2.90 vs est $2.85

* Sees FY 2012 rev $1.79-$1.82 bln vs est $1.81 bln

* Q3 rev in Greater China rises 32 pct to $83.4 mln

* Q3 gross margins rises 140 basis points to 83.5 pct

* Q3 oper margins improves 190 basis points to 15.7 pct

* "China is enjoying very healthy momentum and has a real likelihood to become our largest market within a fairly short period of time," Chief Executive Truman Hunt said on a call with analysts.

* "We're also enjoying strong momentum in South Korea and throughout the south Asia region," Hunt said on the call.

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY

* Nu Skin rose 6 percent to their lifetime high of $48.69 on Tuesday, before paring some of their gains to trade at $47.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has gained over 50 percent in value so far this year.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Viraj Nair)