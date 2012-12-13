Dec 13 NuStar Energy L.P will expand its
crude oil pipeline system in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas
and build a new ship dock in Corpus Christi to better handle
production growth in the prolific play, the company said on
Thursday.
The plan includes a long-term pipeline and terminal services
agreement with ConocoPhillips, one of the Eagle Ford's
major producers.
The pipeline system expansion will include a new 100,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) pipeline originating near Pawnee, Texas,
that will connect to NuStar's existing 12-inch system between
Pettus and Three Rivers.
NuStar also will connect its existing 12-inch pipeline to
the company's Oakville, Texas, terminal to deliver crude to its
North Beach terminal.
The company also aims to build the new ship dock to support
the North Beach terminal under a long-term lease with the Port
of Corpus Christi. That private dock and refinery connections
will allow for more pipeline system expansions as Eagle Ford
output grows, the company said.
The pipeline expansion and dock projects will cost $100
million to $120 million. The pipeline project is slated to be
finished in the fourth quarter next year, while the dock project
is expected to be done by the first quarter of 2014, the company
said.
In July, NuStar completed a third pipeline to carry Eagle
Ford crude to the Port of Corpus Christi, which gave the company
ability to move 250,000 bpd to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.