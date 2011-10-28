Oct 28 Nustar Energy LP (NS.N) aims to "stay strong enough and nimble enough" to consider acquisitions, but the company's focus is to optimize what it has, CEO Curt Anastasio said on Friday.

"The acquisition market looks to us like it has gotten more and more pricey," Anastasio told analysts during a third-quarter earnings conference call. The company wants to "stay in that game" but "we really have just got a full plate of internal growth at very attractive returns."

Those projects include storage facilities and reversed and new pipelines to transport Eagle Ford crude oil to Gulf Coast refineries. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)