Feb 23 NuStar Energy said it shut down a diesel pipeline after discovering a leak on Monday in a remote area about 2 miles (3.2 km) north of Aberdeen, South Dakota.

"Shutting this line does not affect diesel supply in the region because there is abundant supply of diesel in NuStar's other terminals in the region, including Aberdeen," company spokesman Greg Matula said in a statement.

The leak was quickly contained, cleanup efforts are underway, and another team is on-site repairing the line, he said. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)