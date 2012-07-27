July 27 NuStar Energy LP plans to add a second rail car offloading unit train facility at its large terminal at St. James, Louisiana, the company said Friday.

Speaking during a second-quarter company earnings call, Curt Anastasio, president and chief executive executive officer of the midstream and terminalling company, said the expansion is due to customer demand.

Growing shale oil production from the Bakken shale oil formation in North Dakota has been dependent on train service to move barrels out of the region to terminals. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)