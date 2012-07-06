July 6 Pipeline and terminal operator and
asphalt producer NuStar Energy LP said it will sell half
of its interest in its asphalt operations to private investment
firm Lindsay Goldberg llc and take a related non-cash charge in
the second quarter.
The transaction would create an equal joint venture that
will hold NuStar's asphalt refining assets.
The charge, coupled with lower projected results in the
company's asphalt and fuels marketing segment, will hurt its
second-quarter results, NuStar said.
The company expects second-quarter earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be
significantly lower than the $160 million in EBITDA it recorded
a year earlier.
Lindsay Goldberg, which will have a 50 percent stake in the
joint venture, will pay NuStar $175 million.
NuStar, which will transfer a portion of its inventories for
the operation of the joint venture, expects the deal to fetch
total cash proceeds of $400-$500 million.
The company plans to use the cash proceeds to pay down debt
and said it will deconsolidate the asphalt operations after
closing of the deal.
During 2011, asphalt operations were hurt by weak demand for
the product and the lower-cost supply coming in from the Midwest
where refiners benefited from low crude prices.
NuStar owns two asphalt refineries, one in Paulsboro, New
Jersey and one in Savannah, Georgia.
Shares of the company were down almost 3 percent at $52.48
on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)