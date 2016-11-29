Nov 29 Cloud data-storage firm Nutanix Inc's net loss widened significantly in the company's first quarterly results since its initial public offering in September.

Nutanix's net loss widened to $162.17 million, or $2.18 per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 31, from $38.54 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, however, nearly doubled to $166.8 million. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)