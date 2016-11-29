(Compares results with estimates, adds details, background,
shares)
Nov 29 Cloud data-storage firm Nutanix Inc
reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the company's
first quarterly results since its initial public offering in
September.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 37 cents per
share for the first quarter, smaller than the average analyst
loss estimate of 44 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nutanix, which has been unprofitable for the past few years,
said it expects revenue at between $175 million and $180 million
in the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting
$168.38 million.
The company, whose customers include AT&T Inc, Best
Buy Co Inc, Yahoo Inc and Hyundai Corp
, added about 705 end-customers during the first
quarter, taking its total customer count to 4,473.
Nutanix's net loss widened to $162.17 million, or $2.18 per
share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $38.54 million, or 90
cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, however, nearly doubled to $166.8 million,
which also beat an estimate of $152.25 million.
Product revenue, which accounts for more than 75 percent of
the total revenue, jumped 84.2 percent to $129.66 million.
The company's shares have soared 41 percent this month. The
stock was down 3.2 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)