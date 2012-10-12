AMSTERDAM Oct 12 Nutreco NV : * Nutreco reaches agreement on the sale of its hungarian business to Nuscience Group * Sells Trouw Nutrition Környe Kft's business to Nuscience Group, the premix and specialty division of the Dutch cooperative Royal Agrifirm Group * In 2011 Környe had a turnover of EUR 20 million with a feed production volume of approximately 55,000 tonnes with 67 employees