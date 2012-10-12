UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Oct 12 Nutreco NV : * Nutreco reaches agreement on the sale of its hungarian business to Nuscience Group * Sells Trouw Nutrition Környe Kft's business to Nuscience Group, the premix and specialty division of the Dutch cooperative Royal Agrifirm Group * In 2011 Környe had a turnover of EUR 20 million with a feed production volume of approximately 55,000 tonnes with 67 employees
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources